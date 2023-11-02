Fit for a king: Nyali recyclers gift 'plastic' throne to Charles

King Charles III is now the lucky owner of an eco-friendly, Swahili-style plastic throne.

This is after Flipflopi, a Mombasa-based group of plastic recyclers, gifted him the seat on day three of the royal's visit to Kenya.

King Charles also met the founders the coast-based group that's famous in conservation circles for creating the world’s first plastic sailing dhow.

The activist group, founded by Ben Morison in 2015, describes itself as "an East African movement with a mission to end single use plastic and ensure all other plastics are part of a circular economy".

While in Mombasa, the king also met with Abeid Mohammed, honorary warden and chairman of Early Birds Banda, home to swimmers and fitness enthusiasts who gather to also exchange ideas on different issues.

"The choice for King Charles to visit Nyali Beach was after different government officials identified our efforts in conserving the marine environment," said Mr Mohammed, adding that the royal was impressed by their turtle hatchery where thousands of the animals have been rescued.

"Our efforts to harvest and hatch 1,212 hatchlings out of 1,307 turtle eggs collected between January and October this year were commended by the King."

King Charles III plants young coral into an artificial reef during a visit to Kuruwitu Conservation Area in Mombasa on November 2, 2023. Photo credit: Phil Noble | Pool | AFP

Heavy security

Security in Mombasa Thursday morning was beefed up ahead of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's visit, who had various functions planned in the coastal city.

Security agencies ensured the streets were empty and without any obstructions. For the first time in many years, the area around ferry did not have the usual mammoth crowds. Hawkers were also chased from the sides of the road to pave way for the king.

King Charles III, who is also the Captain General of the Royal Marines, and Queen Camilla arrived at Mtongwe Naval Base in Mombasa.

They were welcomed by President William Ruto, First Lady Rachel, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

The King and Queen then witnessed the Kenya Marines demonstrating covert operations at the beach. The new Kenyan Marine Commando Unit (KMCU) displayed amphibious assaults, as their majesties gazed.

President Ruto sees King Charles off as he leaves Mtongwe Naval Base

Later, King Charles went to Nyali Beach where he interacted with different marine conservation groups. He was accompanied by Mr Mudavadi, and Kenya High Commissioner to the UK Manoah Esipisu.



