Flipflopi: Activists raise awareness about plastic pollution

The Flipflopi boat and its crew when they embarked on a sailing expedition in the Lamu archipelago on February 21, 2022.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A boat made from 10 tonnes of discarded plastic waste on Monday started a sailing expedition in the Lamu archipelago.

