Mother nature restless as Lake Victoria turned into dumpsite

By  George Odiwuor

  • Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti has been quoted saying Lake Victoria is the world's largest septic tank because it is used as a dumpsite.

The look of the surface of Lake Victoria is disturbing. The green mass floating on it also produces a pungent smell.

