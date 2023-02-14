Kindiki: Security operation in North Rift is led by police, not KDF

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has said that the security operation in the North Rift is led by the police and not the Kenya Defence Forces, hence requires no approval by Parliament.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Prof Kindiki clarified that the operation will be led by the police with assistance from the military within the remit of Article 241(3)(b) of the constitution.

“As such, no prior approval of the National Assembly is required as would be the case for a Military-led operation under Article 241(3)(c) of the constitution," Prof Kindiki said.

He said that parts of Samburu and Laikipia counties have been added to the areas designated as disturbed and dangerous following increased banditry attacks.

The areas include Malaso, Baragoi and Wamba divisions in Samburu County and Sipii Division in Laikipia County, bringing to eight the total number of counties that the government will focus on in a renewed operation to end banditry attacks in the North Rift region.

Others are Turkana, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Laikipia and Samburu Counties.

President William Ruto on Monday ordered KDF to conduct a joint security operation with the police in all bandit-prone areas starting tomorrow, Tuesday, February 14.

President Ruto issued the directive during a meeting with leaders from the banditry-prone Baringo County at Nakuru State House.