Kibera-based NGO cautions against incitement in slums ahead of polls

A non-governmental organization has launched an initiative aimed at promoting peace in Nairobi’s informal settlements ahead of next week’s General Election.

The initiative by Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco), which involves door-to-door engagement, has seen them traverse 13 informal settlements with a call on the residents to be cautious of being used by politicians who are out to cause conflicts.

Shofco chief executive officer Kennedy Odede said they are working with community leaders before making a peace declaration at the famous Kamukunji grounds in Kibera’s Serang’ombe Ward.

Mr Odede pointed out that they have been traversing the country, holding peace activities geared towards enhancing cohesion among Kenyans.

“We are here today to commit to ensuring peace prevails in the slums during and after a general election,” he said.

He appealed to presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial, MP and ward representative candidates to tame their tongues and avoid inciting their supporters.

“Let’s remember that when two bulls fight, it’s the grass that suffers. So, when politicians fight it is the common people that bear the brunt of their bad politics,” Mr Odede added.

He noted that about 80 per cent of Nairobi residents are always apprehensive during elections.

”Today is a big day. After going round the country preaching and praying for peace, we are concluding this journey by declaring that we want peace as a society so that we want peace,” he said.

“We are appealing to everyone, including the media, to help spread peace so that we can avoid falling into the violence trap,” he noted.

Under the Shofco Urban Network (SUN), the community leaders are committed to ensuring peace prevails in the city slums during and after the August 9 General Election.

Kibera constituency has been one of the country’s post-election violence hotspots, the worst being during the contested 2007 presidential election.