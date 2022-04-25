Kibaki's final journey: No handshakes as DP Ruto receives Uhuru
President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Mama Margaret Kenyatta have arrived at Parliament buildings to lead the nation in the public viewing of the body of the third President, the late Mwai Kibaki.
The Head of State was received by his deputy, and now political nemesis, William Ruto.
The president avoided handshakes with all the leaders, including the DP, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka, instead bowing with his hands clasped together.
Both Muturi and Lusaka are supporting DP Ruto's presidential bid in the August General Election.
Other leaders at Parliament include Chief Justice Martha Koome, the Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and the Chief of Defence Forces Robert Kibochi.
Also present: the vice president during Kibaki's second term (2007 - 2013) Kalonzo Musyoka, National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya, Governors and a host of MPs.
President Kibaki’s body arrived at Parliament buildings minutes before 7.30am and it will lie in state for public viewing from today April 25 through Wednesday April 27.
Mzee Kibaki’s son Jimmy Kibaki and the rest of the Kibaki family arrived at Parliament moments after the body's arrival.
The solemn procession left Lee Funeral Home at about 7.05am and went through Valley Road, Kenyatta Avenue, Uhuru Highway through to Parliament Road.
Religious leaders from different faiths arrived soon after the body had arrived to facilitate religious rites ahead of the ceremonial removal of the body from the casket in readiness for public viewing.