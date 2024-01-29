Kenyans to start contributing to new social health fund next month

Kenyans will begin contributing to the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) next month following the recent High Court ruling that gave a green light on its implementation, Heath Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has said.

Speaking in Kapsowar, Elgeyo Marakwet County, Ms Nakhumicha said the SHIF would significantly lower the cost of healthcare for millions of poor Kenyans.

“I am happy that the courts allowed us to continue with the implementation of this programme. We are on course to delivering we promised to Kenyans,” she said.

The initiative, the CS revealed, was “at the public participation stage and the regulation will take effect within the next two weeks.”

She lauded the programme as a godsend for many Kenyans who cannot afford healthcare.

“The President promised to lower contributions from Sh500 to Sh300 and we are ready to implement this. Within the next two to three weeks, Kenyans will start making their contributions to this fund,” explained the CS.

She cited the high cost of treatment for serious conditions as cancer, hypertension, and diabetes as necessitating the establishment of the fund.

“The Constitution guarantees good health to every Kenyan but most Kenyans have been burned by these diseases. Every year, the government is spending over Sh30 billion on treatment and managing these conditions. These monies can be reallocated to create employment through the affordable housing programme and other projects,” explained the CS.

The CS had previously stated that the new regulations will address the limitations observed in the National Health Insurance Fund by prioritising equitable access to affordable and comprehensive healthcare for all.

The SHIF is part of a comprehensive healthcare reform package that includes the Digital Health Act, Primary Health Care Act, and the Facility Improvement Financing Act.

At the same time, the CS condemned the killings of young girls and women and appealed for their protection.

“For those killing our girls, shame on them. We should treat every woman the same way we treat our daughters, sisters, and mothers,” she stated.

She appealed to law enforcement agencies to take stern action on perpetrators.

On Saturday, thousands of human rights activists took to the streets to protest against the rising cases of femicide that have hit the country in recent times.