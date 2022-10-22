Kenyans fork out more for passport

Kenyans are digging deeper into their pockets to get the 66-page passport due to a shortage of papers.

Currently, there are only category C passports with 66 pages, costing one Sh7,550.

To get a 32-page document, one pays Sh4,550 while the 50-page one costs Sh6,050.

The company that supplies the 32 and 50-page passport booklets have not done so, Immigration Director-General Alexander Muteshi said.

He added that the issue is being sorted out and that Kenyans would have access to all categories soon.

“We have had problems getting the 32 and 50-page booklets to print the passport but have been following up with relevant authorities to have the matter resolved as soon as possible,” he said.

Mr Muteshi added that the lack of the two passport categories would not affect the November deadline to replace the travel documents with the new biometric ones.

Kenyans who would not have changed their passports by the end of November will be barred from travelling.

“Pursuant to the decision by the East African Community Council of Ministers held in Arusha from November 22 to 29, 2021, the deadline for phasing out the old generation passport for EAC member states is November 2022,” he said.

European Union countries like Spain no longer accept the old Kenyan passports.

Kenyans planning to travel or beat the November deadline set by the government have raised a storm on social media.

One wrote: “A deadline with limited options. No 32 or 45-page available, and in your Dms you tell us to take the next available option ....66-page passport, really?”

“The Immigration Department has removed category A and B passports from the application system. They are forcing Kenyans to apply for Category C, which is very expensive. This is not a mama mboga friendly government,” posted another, obviously mocking the Kenya Kwanza administration which rode to power on the promise of uplifting the living standards of the poor.

“Was wondering the same bana. It is no longer 32 pages at Sh4,550 but 66 pages at Sh7,550. That is exploitative. Let those who need a big passport apply for the big one,” another added.