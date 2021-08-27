Kenyan wins Miss Supranational Africa 2021

Phidelia Mutunga

Phidelia Mutunga who was crowned Miss Supranational Africa 2021 at the Miss Supranational World Finals held in Poland last Saturday. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Thomas Matiko

What you need to know:

  • To win the title, Phidelia Mutunga also had to beat the overall competition winner Chanique Rabe from Namibia.
  • Phidelia, who runs her own transport company, was crowned Miss Supranational Kenya 2020 after being hand-picked.

Making her first appearance in an international pageant, Kenyan Phidelia Mutunga was crowned Miss Supranational Africa 2021 at the Miss Supranational World Finals held in Poland last Saturday.

