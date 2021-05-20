New Delhi
AFP

News

Prime

Kenyan patient is robbed, brutally murdered in New Delhi 

New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

On Monday, Jama Said, 51, who had travelled to India in April, was found dead -- the robbery victim of a taxi driver and his friends -- in the country’s capital.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.