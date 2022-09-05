Kenyan-girl Diana Chepkemoi trapped in Saudi Arabia to fly back to the country today

A Kenyan girl trapped in Saudi Arabia, Diana Chepkemoi to fly back to the country today-Monday, Kenyan Embassy in Riyadh has confirmed.

The embassy is grateful to the Ministry of Labour and the Consular Departments of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their quick response and intervention in this case, said the statement from the embassy.

Ms Chepkemoi was picked from her employer's house by an Ambulance, rushed to a top level hospital (Shamesi) in Riyadh for checkup, discharged and referred to a specialised hospital for further diagnosis and given a clean bill of health.

Also read: Shock as Mombasa residents wake up to begging Jordanian tourists

The embassy thanked the Saudi Government for giving employment opportunity to hundreds of thousands Kenyans who work and reside in the Kingdom.

Ms Chepkemoi, a student at Meru University from Bomet County, had deferred her studies for lack of school fees and travelled to Saudi Arabia to work as a househelp.