Stop trend of deadly jobs

Despite tales of suffering, abuse and death in the Middle East, desperate Kenyans continue to flock there in search of jobs as domestic workers. Statistics show an increasing number of Kenyans who travel to foreign countries, mostly Saudi Arabia, looking for jobs.

Not once, not twice, have we seen families crying out to the government to rescue their kin from torture in Saudi Arabia. Others, especially girls, return in a coffin—which is blamed on poor working conditions and assault from their employer.

The latest case is that of Diana Chepkemoi, a student at Meru University from Bomet County, who deferred her studies for lack of school fees and travelled to Saudi Arabia to work as a househelp. She reportedly faced a lot of harassment and intimidation from her boss until her family finally convinced the government to help them bring her back home.

Financial problem

Innocent Kenyans are suffering abroad due to the financial problem in our country. Most youth are jobless and, therefore, desperate. As some of them decide to engage in crime, others jet out to the Gulf.

The government should create employment opportunities for youth to prevent them from heading east for domestic jobs. It is not that there are no jobs in Kenya; it is because tribalism, corruption and nepotism make some people to be discriminated against by the officials. The government can give youth loans to start their own businesses rather than depend on menial jobs in foreign countries.

If youth have to venture abroad, Kenyan embassies must ensure that they are safe and well treated and rescue them immediately in case of a problem. They should not wait until there is an outcry.