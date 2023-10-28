Kenya to lift visa requirement for all Africans, says President Ruto
President William Ruto has said Kenya will lift visa requirements for all Africans by December 31, 2023 to boost trade with African countries.
Speaking during the Three Basins Summit on Biodiversity, Ecosystems and Tropical Forests in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, Dr Ruto said visa restrictions between African countries and tariffs were unnecessary barriers to trade.
"It is time we realise the importance of trading amongst ourselves and allowing goods, services, people and ideas to move freely across the continent," he said
He noted that trade between East African Community countries had increased thanks to the removal of visa requirements and tariffs.
More to follow...