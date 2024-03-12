Kenya to delay Haiti mission after Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigns

Kenya will delay the deployment of its police officers to Haiti after the Caribbean country’s embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned on Monday.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei said Henry's resignation had altered the situation on the ground as there is no holding government to work with the mission yet.

The move means the actual dates for the deployment of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission to Haiti, endorsed by the UN Security Council in October last year, will be dragged further.

But Nairobi argues it needs an established authority in Haiti with which to coordinate the operations of the Mission.

“There has been a fundamental change in circumstances as a result of the resignation of the PM,” Dr Sing’oei told the Nation, confirming his comments to a BBC reporter.

“Without a political administration in Haiti, there is no anchor on which a police deployment can rest, hence Government (of Kenya) will await the installation of a new constitutional authority in Haiti, before taking further decisions on the matter. Kenya reiterates commitment to providing leadership to the MSS.”

The Haitian Prime Minister quit his position on Monday after a Summit of Caribbean Countries (CARICOM) pressured him to leave to create an enabling environment for an interim government.

Henry had come to power in 2021 following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise but failed to conduct elections twice.

In the wake of the delays, gangs have taken control of the country's capital Porto-au-Prince.

This week, the US, Canada, and France evacuated their non-essential staff and warned all their citizens against travelling to Haiti over security concerns.

Meanwhile, Kenya had on Monday said it was ready to deploy police to Haiti and that it was finalising the operational procedures for the 1,000 officers' departure.

According to a UN Security Council resolution that authorised it in October last year, the mission differs from other UN peacekeeping missions because it is a policing mission deployed “on the understanding that the cost of implementing this temporary operation will be borne by voluntary contributions and support from individual Member States and regional organisations."

The mission's mandate includes operating in close coordination with the local government.

Its specific procedures should also be developed by all troop contributors but should be endorsed by the government of Haiti.

The mission should also be in full respect of Haiti’s sovereignty and strictly comply with international law, including, international human rights law, as applicable.