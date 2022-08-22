Kenya sends second batch of soldiers to DR Congo

Kenya has deployed its second Quick Response Force contingent to the United National Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO).

The team that was flagged off on Monday comprised over 200 KDF officers who undertook a five-month pre-deployment training at Kangaita Camp in Nanyuki.

The contingent is expected to play a key role in the protection of civilians, provide security to United Nations personnel and installations as well as neutralise armed militia groups in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2556 (2020).

Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lieutenant General Francis Ogolla, said the team shall continue with the implementation of the MONUSCO mandate to neutralize armed belligerents in the Eastern DRC.

“Over the years, Kenya has sent troops in various peacekeeping missions and have been commended for their courage and professionalism. As you go there, protect the face of Kenya since you’re not only representing KDF but the entire country,” said Lt Gen Ogolla who flagged the team at Embakasi Garrison accompanied by the new army commander Lt Gen Peter Njiru and other senior military officials.

He further encouraged the team to protect civilians and pursue peace in accordance with the United Nations (UN) Code of Conduct. The initial QRF was deployed in August last year.

KDF troops have participated in United Nations Peace Support Operations since 1979 when local troops were sent to Rhodesia (Zimbabwe).

