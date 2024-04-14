Counterfeit goods

Kenya’s Sh1 trillion counterfeit world crippling manufacturers, economy

Pile of counterfeit goods. The fake fertiliser is part of a multi-billion shilling illicit trade estimated to be worth over Sh1 trillion. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Manufactures are working with law agencies on surveillance.
  • Farm inputs and electronics are some of the most counterfeited products locally.
  • The fake fertiliser is part of a multi-billion-shillings illicit trade.

