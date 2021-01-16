Kenya's Covid cases exceed 99,000 as 223 more get infected

The number of Covid-19 cases in Kenya on Sunday increased by 223 to 99,082 following the analysis of 7,748 samples in the past 24 hours.

The Health ministry said in a statement that 127 of the new cases were recorded in Nairobi whereas Migori accounted for 19, Mombasa 10, Kiambu and Meru nine each.

Kajiado recorded eight, Kilifi six, Busia and Murang’a five each, Kericho and Nakuru four each, Machakos and Uasin Gishu three each, Kisii and Turkana each, and Garissa , Kakamega, Kwale, Kitui, Laikipia, Makueni and Taita Taveta one each.

Two more deaths

Kenya confirmed its first case of the coronavirus disease on March 13, 2020 and has so far tested 1,092,144 samples for it.

The ministry said that 195 of the new patients were Kenyans and 28 foreigners,156 are male and 67 female, the youngest seven and the oldest 90.

The death toll on Sunday increased by two to 1,728.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe further said that 129 patients had recovered from the disease, bringing the national tally of recoveries to 82,324.

Of that number, 115 were under the home-based care programme while 14 had been hospitalised countrywide.

Admissions

By Saturday, 686 patients had been admitted in health facilities countywide while 1,649 were being treated at home.

Twenty nine patients were in intensive care units (ICU), 14 of them on ventilatory support, 12 on supplemental oxygen and three under observation.

Another 13 patients were separately on supplementary oxygen, 12 of them in the general wards and one in a high dependency unit (HDU).