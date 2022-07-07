Kenya reports 249 new Covid cases, positivity rate 11.8pc

The number of Covid-19 in Kenya has risen by 249 while the positivity rate now stands at 11.8 per cent, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has reported. The new cases are from a sample size of 2,118 tested in the last 24 hours.

Mr Kagwe said 125 of those infected are Kenyans while 124 are foreigners.

He said 125 are males and 124 are females, with the youngest being a five-month-old child while the oldest is 90 years old.

According to Mr Kagwe, total confirmed cases stand at 335,341 while cumulative tests done so far are 3,774,973.

In the new cases Nairobi County leads 75, Siaya 29, Kitui 24, Kericho 17, Kiambu 17, Nyeri 14, Kilifi 11, Nakuru 11, Garissa 9, Meru 6, Busia 5, Kajiado 5, Kisumu 4, Nyandarua 4, Murang’a 3, Uasin Gishu 3, Kakamega 2, Laikipia 2, Mombasa 2, Tana River 2, Homa Bay, Kirinyaga, Kwale and Trans Nzoia 1 case each.

Recoveries

Further, the CS noted that another 852 patients have recovered from the disease, 815 from the home-based care and isolation programme while 37 are from various health facilities countrywide.

This pushes the total number of recoveries to 326, 799 of whom 273,491 were at home while 53,308 are from various hospitals.

One patient succumbed to the virus —this being a late death reported after conducting facility record audits in June 2022 — pushing the cumulative fatalities to 5,660

According to Mr Kagwe, 155 patients are admitted to various hospitals countrywide while 2,727 are under the home based care programme.

Also, three patients are in intensive care and all are on ventilatory support.

Another 13 patients are on supplemental oxygen in the general wards.

Vaccines

The ministry also noted that 18,930,593 vaccines have been administered across the country.

Of these, 16,825,804 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above). Another 1,553,282 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 43,806 are below 15 years but above 12 years, while 507,701 are booster doses.