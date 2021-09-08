Boost for Mombasa port as Kenya removed from piracy red list

Mombasa port expects to receive more ships after the Kenya maritime waters within the Indian Ocean were re-designated from the high-risk area (HRA) by the global shipping industry.

The move will save Kenya and East Africa millions of shillings in insurance and other security expenses.

The decision was communicated to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), the United Nations (UN) agency responsible for improving the safety and security of global shipping on Wednesday.

This was as a result of a heightened campaign by Kenya to end labelling of Kenyan waters as high risk, which made shipping prohibitively expensive and threatened the nascent blue economy.

Kenyan maritime waters were designated as high-risk area in 2009 by BMP-5, which comprise five largest global shipping industry associations which are International Association of Dry Cargo Ship Owners, International Association of Independent Tank Owners, International Chamber of Shipping, Oil Companies International Marine Forum and Baltic and International Maritime Council.

Increased piracy

This followed increased incidents of piracy in the Indian Ocean, including in Kenyan maritime waters.

The re-designation will also benefit other regional port user countries such as Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Sudan who depend on the port of Mombasa for both their exports and imports.

Traders will benefit from reduction of maritime insurance, thereby resulting in increased competitiveness of their products.

In the past 18 months, the Kenyan team has been negotiating to ensure the re-designation, with guidance from the National Development Implementation and Communication Committee (NDICC).

The consequence of that designation of Kenyan maritime waters as HRA was an increase in maritime insurance premium for cargo destined for the port of Mombasa, as well as increased labour cost for seafarers aboard such ships due to the high risk of piracy attacks.

Cargo ships destined for Mombasa also took longer routes, beyond 300 nautical miles from the Indian Ocean coastline, to avoid encountering pirates, while others hired on-board private security for increased protection.

However, increased surveillance and joint maritime patrols by the Kenya Coast Guard Services and the Kenya Navy within the Kenyan maritime waters have resulted in significant reduction in piracy incidents, with no piracy incidents recorded since 2017.