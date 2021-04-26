KPA ships equipment to Lamu port ahead of commissioning

Heavy Machinery lifted by a Gantry Crane to a barge at the Port of Mombasa to be transferred to Lamu Port in this photo taken on 25th April 2021. Lamu Port is expected to start operations from 15th June 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group.

By  Anthony Kitimo

A barge with first batch of equipment to be used at the multi-billion Lamu Port left Mombasa Port over the weekend ahead of the port's commissioning in June.

