Kenya records 945 new Covid cases, death toll of 3,926

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefs the media at Harambee House in Nairobi on Kenya's Covid-19 containment measures.


Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya on Friday reported 945 new Covid-19 cases from a sample of 7,295 tested in the past 24 hours, marking a positivity rate of 13 percent.

