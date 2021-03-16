Kenya records 731 new Covid-19 cases, five more deaths

Kenya’s Health ministry on Monday announced 731 new Covid-19 cases, which raised its number of confirmed cases to 113,967.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new patients were found after 4,513 samples were analysed in the past 24 hours, raising the number of Covid-19 tests carried out in the country since the first one last March to 1,373,839.

Of the new patients, 691 were Kenyans and 40 foreigners, 436 male and 295 female, the youngest one year old and the oldest 84.

Nairobi County accounted for 541 of the cases, Tharaka Nithi 42, Machakos 39, Kiambu 26, Kajiado and Mombasa 18 each, Meru nine, and Nyeri and Makueni five each.

Nakuru County followed with four and then came Garissa with three, Kilifi, Kisii, Murang’a, Narok, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia and Uasin Gishu two each, and Kisumu, Mandera, Migori, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, Bomet and Wajir one each.

Kenya's Covid-19 death toll rose by five to 1,918 and the number of recoveries by 191 to 88,596. A hundred and sixty six of the newly recovered patients were in the home-based care programme and the rest in hospital.

As of Monday, 109 of Kenya’s admitted patients were under intensive care, 23 of them on ventilatory support, 72 on supplemental oxygen and 14 under observation.

Another 24 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, all of them in the general wards.

By Monday, March 15, some 678 patients had been hospitalised at facilities across the county while 2,129 were being treated at home.