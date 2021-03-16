Kenya records 731 new Covid-19 cases, five more deaths

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefs the media on the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in counties outside the Nairobi offices of the Council of Governors on March 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • As of Monday, 109 of Kenya’s admitted patients were under intensive care.

Kenya’s Health ministry on Monday announced 731 new Covid-19 cases, which raised its number of confirmed cases to 113,967.

