Kenya Railways suspends commuter train services over fear of attacks by goons

The Nairobi terminus at Syokimau. Kenya Railways has temporarily suspended train services along Nairobi, Syokimaukenya route.

Kenya Railways has suspended commuter train services on Nairobi-Limuru and Nairobi-Ngong routes on July 19, 2023 over fear of attacks by goons. 

Management said Tuesday that this is a precautionary measure arising from recent incidents where stations were vandalised and trains stoned, putting passengers lives at great risk.

