Kenya Railways suspends commuter train services over fear of attacks by goons
Kenya Railways has suspended commuter train services on Nairobi-Limuru and Nairobi-Ngong routes on July 19, 2023 over fear of attacks by goons.
Management said Tuesday that this is a precautionary measure arising from recent incidents where stations were vandalised and trains stoned, putting passengers lives at great risk.
