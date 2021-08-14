Kenya has fish deficit of 400,000 tons

Fish from China

A boy plays with fish on sale on a street in Shanghai, China.

Photo credit: File | Reuters

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Kenya has a deficit of 400,000 tons of fish, Principal Secretary State Department for Fisheries, Aquaculture & The Blue Economy Principal Secretary Francis Owino has revealed.

