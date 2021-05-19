Kenya records 376 new Covid cases with 9.1pc positivity rate

A health official takes a swab from a Nairobi resident for Covid-19 testing. Another 376 new Covid-19 infections have been recorded in Kenya, raising total confirmed cases to 166,382 as of May 19, 2021.

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Another 376 new Covid-19 infections have been recorded in Kenya, with the country’s positivity rate now being 9.1 per cent.

