Kenha names new entry, exit routes in 45-day closure of Haile Selassie-Uhuru Highway Roundabout

The flow of traffic within the Uhuru Highway is set to be disrupted following the temporary closure of the Haile Selassie roundabout for a month and a half.

In a notice dated Wednesday, August 28, 2024, the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) announced that the road will remain closed from Saturday, August 31 to Tuesday, October 15 to facilitate some planned construction works at the site.

“Traffic disruption is due to scheduled road works for construction of a pedestrian underpass at the section,” the notice reads.

The Authority, however, provided entry and exit routes for the motorists, while at the same time urging motorists to cooperate with the traffic officers, who will be deployed to the site.

“Kenha advises motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on the site,” the notice added.

Vehicles from Upper Hill towards Waiyaki Way have been advised to use a diversion at Greenpark, while those from Mombasa Road to Waiyaki Way will use a separate diversion at Greenpark.

Motorists from Waiyaki Way to Mombasa Road are set to use the diversion at Rubis Petrol Station, while those from CBD to Mombasa Road will use the diversion at Rubis Petrol Station or the Ring road behind Neno Evangelism Church.

Vehicles from CBD towards Upper Hill and from Upper Hill to CBD shall not be disrupted, Kenha said.

The announcement comes at the back of numerous ongoing road construction, maintenance, and rehabilitation projects currently ongoing within the capital.

The construction of the underpass comes a year after Kenha announced plans to build an underpass network that would be centred in the Green Park Terminus, initially constructed as an offloading and picking point for matatus.

Last year, Kenha said the project received the green light after the government set aside funds under the Road Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF) for the construction.

“The Government of the Republic of Kenya (GoK) through its implementing agency, Kenya National Highways Authority, has set aside funds under the Road Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF) to engage a contractor and consulting firm to undertake the Works and Consultancy Services,” Kenha said then.

Once completed, the underpass will see pedestrians connect between Nairobi CBD and Green Park Terminus and will also serve hundreds of Nairobi residents, who commute to Upper Hill and other adjacent areas.

To expedite the project, the government invited companies to bid for supervisory work of the underpass network in Nairobi Central Business District.

This is the third time a section of Haile Selassie Avenue is being closed, in April sections of the road were closed twice by the authority.

In December 2023, the authority temporarily closed five roundabouts along the Uhuru Highway.

The roundabouts – Nyayo Stadium, Bunyala, Haile Selassie Avenue, Kenyatta Avenue, and University Way – were closed from December 28, until January 1, 2024.