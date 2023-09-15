Kemsa to destroy Sh1.8bn expired drugs, equipment

Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) will destroy expired drugs and other non-pharmaceuticals and equipment worth more than Sh1.8 billion.

The authority said some of the drugs were donor funded and were not distributed to the target groups and health facilities on time.

Kemsa chairman Irungu Nyakera said the authority has already sought cabinet approval to destroy the consignment which is being held in various stores across the country.

“Last Financial Year, we recorded largest consignment meant for destruction which is worth more than Sh1.8 billion. The drugs were donor funded and there was a delay in communication on where to take the drugs while others were programme medicine which have become disease resistant,” said Mr Nyakera.

The “largest consignment which is set for destruction include HIV/Aids drugs, which are as a result of change of regime where new drugs were introduced due to drug resistance.”

According to Kemsa, drugs are destroyed when antimicrobial resistance happens, where germs like bacteria and fungi develop the ability to defeat the drugs designed to kill them.

Speaking in Mombasa when he met different stakeholders in the media, Mr Nyakera said Kemsa is working to ensure an increase in drugs supplies in all counties.

“Since the beginning of 2023/2024 FY, we have received orders from 38 out of 47 counties and we hope the remaining will make their orders to take advantage of improved services authority offers. The numbers have increased since most of counties are now paying their debt with more than Sh1 billion being collected in the past three months,”’ said Mr Nyakera.

The chairman said different counties owe it Sh2.9 billion for medical supplies but they are working closely with the Council of Governors (COG) to recover the money.

“We supply drugs and other medical supplies to over 98,100 facilities across the country on credit and we offer last mile to reduce cost of distribution. We are urging counties to increase their fill rate to over 80 percent to reduce drug shortages,” said Mr Nyakera.​

"We have also put measures to ensure all government medical supplies do not land in private facilities by marking them with a special stamp," added Kemsa chairman.

CoG Health Committee chairperson who is also Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki urged the remaining counties, which are yet to comply with Kemsa requirements, to initiate talks to receive their supplies.

“Before we had issues with Kemsa on supplies but we are contacting county governors to negotiate in order to get their supplies on time. It has been proven that seeking supplies from private companies has turned to be expensive leading to shortage of drugs in government facilities,” said Governor Njuki.

Earlier, some counties had initiated talks with various medical suppliers such as Lancet Kenya and Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies (MEDs) to supply them with drugs.