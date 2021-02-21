Kemsa’s hand in corrupt deals exposed

Kemsa offices

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority's offices in Industrial Area, Nairobi, as pictured on September 9, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) colluded with companies supplying Covid-19 related materials to alter contracts mid-way by percentages that should have required a fresh tender advertisement, locking out other suppliers from the lucrative multimillion-shilling tenders.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. DR Congo accuses Rwandan Hutu rebels of killing Italian envoy

  2. Wife of Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' arrested at US airport

  3. US passes 500,000 Covid deaths

  4. Juja MP dies in Nairobi

  5. S.Africa's anti-graft panel seeks two-year jail for Zuma

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.