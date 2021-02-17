Former anti-graft boss summoned over links to Sh347 million face masks tender

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • The committee also wants to establish from Mr Waqo whether he is the faceless owner of Aszure Commercial Services Ltd.
  • The MPs also want to establish why the company, which had an account at KCB, opted to borrow from First Community Bank.


Parliament has summoned former anti-graft czar Halakhe Waqo after he was adversely mentioned in the multimillion-shilling Kenya Medical Supplies Authority scandal.

