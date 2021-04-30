Kemsa board fired after Uhuru meeting with US Secretary of State

The former Kemsa board chairperson, Kembi Gitura, was in March appointed the Communications Authority chairperson effective April 18.

Photo credit: File| Nation Media Group

By  Bernadine Mutanu  &  Angela Oketch

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has registered its biggest victory yet in the ongoing standoff with the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) over distribution of HIV drugs, after the government sent home the entire board of the national drugs agency.

