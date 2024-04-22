KDF soldiers who died with Ogolla to be buried in Kirinyaga

Two Kirinyaga Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers who perished when a military helicopter crashed in Elgeyo Marakwet will be buried this week.

According to the families, KDF soldiers Rose Nyawira and John Kinyua, 38, will be laid to rest in their Kagio and Kirimunge villages on Thursday and Friday respectively.

The families are prepared to give their loved ones decent burials in colourful ceremonies which will be held in the sprawling villages.

The duo are among 10 KDF soldiers who died in the tragic accident which threw the entire nation into mourning.

Their boss, Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla, who also died in the accident, has since been buried.

"Sergeant Nyawira will be buried on Thursday at Kagio, she deserves a decent burial," said Peter Wachira Kariuki, the father to the fallen female soldier.

Senior Sergeant John Kinyua will be buried at the family's homestead on Friday and high ranking military officers, friends and local leaders will attend to give him a spectacular send-off.

"We have agreed that Kinyua be buried in our homestead at Kirimunge. We are set and ready to ensure that he is given the last respect," said Mr Josphat Muriithi, the father to the deceased.

Catholic priests will preside over the burial of the fallen soldier, according to the family.

Friends and relatives of the two fallen KDF soldiers are meeting daily at the homes of the two soldiers to mourn the their deaths and console the bereaved families.

Locals leaders including Senator Kamau Murango have sent messages of condolences to the bereaved families and appealed to the government to speed up investigations into the fatal accident.

The leaders said they learnt of deaths of the two soldiers with great shock adding that they want to know what happened.

"We have lost two of our own and we would like to know what caused the accident which killed them," said the local Jubilee chairman Mureithi Kang'ara.

Kirinyaga Central MP Gachoki Gitari said the region is in mourning over the loss of two soldiers. He said it was painful to lose young professionals on account of insecurity in the North Rift.