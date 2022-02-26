KDF soldiers kill four Al-Shabaab militants in Lamu’s Boni forest

By Kalume Kazungu

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Defence Forces said the terrorists were killed at around 7:30 am on Saturday.
  • Several other Al-Shabaab militants escaped to Somalia with multiple injuries.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers undertaking a security operation in Lamu’s Boni forest have killed four Al-Shabaab militants at Sarira area, near the border with Somalia.

