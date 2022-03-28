KCPE top candidate: I want to go to Alliance

The top candidate in the just-released KCPE examinations hopes to be a robotics engineer in the future.

Bruce Makenzie Magata told the Nation on phone that he hopes to join the Alliance High School to pursue his secondary education.

The elated 14-year-old told Nation that he had expected to perform well in the examinations, but did not foresee himself being the top pupil nationwide, let alone his name being called out by the Education Cabinet Secretary, George Magoha.

“I am extremely happy. That is all I can say. I really thank God for the results,” he said.

Bruce’s mother, Brenda Makori told Nation that her son had made the family proud, and attributed his outstanding performance to discipline and hard work.

Bruce sat for his KCPE at the Gilgil Hills Academy in Nakuru County.

Teachers at the school described Bruce as a top candidate all through, and that he joined the school in class five.