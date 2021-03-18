Karen MCA fails to stop plans to declare seat vacant 

The High Court has declined to stop Speaker of Nairobi County Assembly from declaring Karen ward seat vacant, dealing a blow to area MCA David Mberia who was found guilty of corruption and bared from holding public office.

Justice Mumbi Ngugi further declined to suspend the decision barring Mr David Mberia from holding public office, saying she has to hear from all parties before issuing any orders, for the status quo to be maintained.

He paid the fine but immediately moved to court, seeking to stop the Speaker Benson Mutura from declaring the seat vacant.

“At this stage in the proceedings and bearing in mind that I have not heard the parties substantively. I am not satisfied that the circumstances of the case merit the grant of orders staying execution of the sentences or orders maintaining the status quo,” the Judge said.

Corruption and bribery

Through his lawyer Titus Koceyo, Mr Mberia said he was apprehensive that the seat would be declared vacant, rendering his appeal useless.

Mr Mberia was found guilty of conspiracy to commit the offence of corruption and bribery. He and two other MCAs had been accused of demanding a bribe of Sh1 million from the owners of Kiragu Waichahi School in Pumwani, Kamukunji.

He was in a committee of Culture and Social Services Committee, and they were accused of demanding the bribe from the director of the school, in order to prepare a favourable report, to counter the initial allegation they had made to the County Assembly that the school was illegal.

In the judgment, chief magistrate Thomas Nzyoki said there was overwhelming evidence that Mr Mberia received the money.