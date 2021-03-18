Karen MCA fails to stop plans to declare seat vacant 

David Njilithia Mberia

Karen Ward MCA David Njilithia Mberia (centre) who on February 25, 2021 lost his seat after he was convicted and jailing for three years for soliciting a Sh1 million bribe.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Mberia was found guilty of demanding and receiving a bribe and was fined Sh700,000 or serve one year in jail.
  • He paid the fine but immediately moved to court, seeking to stop the Speaker from declaring the seat vacant. 

The High Court has declined to stop Speaker of Nairobi County Assembly from declaring Karen ward seat vacant, dealing a blow to area MCA David Mberia who was found guilty of corruption and bared from holding public office.

