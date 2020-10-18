Kagwe warns of crisis as Kenya reports 685 more virus cases

While announcing 685 new Covid-19 infections in Kenya on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Mutahi Kagwe warned of a crisis following the easing of measures first announced to contain the pandemic.

During a press conference at Afya House in Nairobi, CS Kagwe spoke of a "potential crisis" and warned young people against "flirting" with a deadly disease.

He noted that the country is watching the behaviour of politicians, who have been holding rallies at which people have not adhered to basic anti-virus rules such as wearing masks observing physical distancing and sanitising.

CS Kagwe also regretted that the very businesses that pleaded for reopening are the ones defying regulations by the Ministry of Health.

"There is no doubt that we are headed for a second wave [of infections]," he said.

"If leaders don’t observe the measures, the signal they send to the public is that all is well. Somebody has to take responsibility and this starts with leaders and business owners.

I therefore appeal to the public to adhere to all rules," he said.

"There is no sign of a retreat of the virus. Infections in a pub could lead to the infection of children and a domino effect ... we are seeing a return to normalcy even among health workers. Normal behaviour will have abnormal consequences," he also said, adding the trends since containment measures were relaxed have been worrying.

Positivity rate

The CS also reported that the Covid-19 positivity rate in Kenya has increased to 12 per cent from the rate of about four per cent that was recorded when the government relaxed regulations.

He noted further that as of October 18, 28 patients had been admitted to intensive care units (ICU) countrywide and that the number of admissions was nearly 1,000. Health Services acting Director-General Patrick Amoth said there were at least 991 admissions, up from 450.

Dr Amoth said that of the 28 ICU patients, 10 were on ventilators, 14 on supplementary oxygen and four under observation.

Of the 685 new patients, 635 were Kenyans and 50 foreigners, 456 male and 229 female, and the youngest one year old and the oldest 99.

In terms of the number of recoveries, Mr Kagwe reported that 105 more people had been discharged, 73 from treatment at home and 32 from hospitals, raising the number to 31,857.

He said seven more deaths had raised Kenya's death toll to 832 and that so far, the country has tested 621,976 samples for the disease.