Juma Chitembwe: The judge who is indifferent to public opinion

Justice Said Juma Chitembwe.

Justice Said Juma Chitembwe. Of all the applicants for CJ, he is the only one who has had to be arrested and charged while still in office. He was later freed.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  SEKOU OWINO

What you need to know:

  • His judicial service made him bestride the High Court in Nairobi, Meru, Kakamega, Migori and Malindi.

  • Justice Chitembwe was concerned that the law of defilement was being applied in a discriminatory manner against males.

By applying to be Chief Justice directly from the High Court, Said Juma Chitembwe is for many a long shot at the possibility of success. His application is intriguing for that reason.

