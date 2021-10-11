High Court Nairobi

Judge orders Ponzi-like currency scheme investigated

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The High Court wants police and prosecutors to investigate an online Ponzi-like scheme called One Coin One Life that is run by two men identified as Steve Mwendwa and Emmanuel Gatobu.

