Jos hansen delivers Cyberknife robotic cancer equipment in Kenya

Jos hansen East Africa, a leading healthcare solutions provider has delivered the first state-of-the-art cancer robotic equipment known as CyberKnife System into Kenya. The equipment is expected to revolutionise cancer care.

The CyberKnife System is a non-invasive, non-surgical, pain-free treatment option for cancer with proven results. It is the only radiotherapy device that brings true robotic precision and can track, detect and correct tumour motion in real-time, for the treatment of cancer.

Equipped with a global team of engineers with the expertise to train, operate and maintain the CyberKnife System, Jos Hansen will be installing the state-of-the-art technology at the Kenyatta University Teaching Referral & Research Hospital (KUTRRH), making it the second of its kind in Africa after Egypt.

Jos Hansen (East Africa) Ltd is the exclusive distributor of Accuray Cyberknife and Tomotherapy equipment, including the next-generation Radixact System in Kenya.

Cyberknife is approved to treat a variety of cancers, including tumours in the brain, breast, liver and lung, pancreatic and prostate areas.

The robotic system has precise and accurate radiation to the cancer tumour with real-time motion synchronisation that provides intrafraction imaging that enables the tracking and correction with Automatic AI real-time.

This helps in eliminating the inconvenience and risk associated with the insertion of a needle-like probe into the tumour through the skin. The CyberKnife system neither requires surgery nor anaesthesia.

It can reach areas of the body previously thought untreatable. It can track the position of cancer tumours. The treatment takes only 1-5 sessions and can verify the cancer tumour position and offer tumour precision treatment without affecting other organs.

Speaking during the unveiling of the equipment, MD Jos hansen Group Bernard Njoroge explained that the company will install and maintain the Cyberknife equipment at Kenyatta University Teaching Research and Referral Hospital.