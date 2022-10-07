Kenya acquires new Cyberknife device to aid cancer treatment

Cancer patients will benefit from advanced technology that facilitates non-invasive treatment of cancerous tumours and is an alternative to surgery.

The Cyberknife system was installed at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH), making Kenya the second country in Africa after Egypt to acquire the machine.

The device is expected to bolster cancer treatment. Patients will no longer have to travel abroad for the service, cutting costs and allowing patients to be with their families during treatment.

It is used to provide radiation therapy treatment for a wide range of cancers, including brain, lung, liver, spinal and prostate.

Come in handy

Prof Olive Mugenda, the KUTRRH board chairperson, received the machine on Thursday.

“With the introduction of precision diagnosis at our Integrated Molecular Imaging Centre, the Cyberknife we receive today shall come in handy in providing precision treatment,” Prof Mugenda said on Thursday.

“This precise treatment delivery will therefore result in improved treatment outcomes for patients and quality of life thereafter.”

She explained that it would take 60 days to install the equipment as it is one of the most advanced forms of radiotherapy available in the world.

“In view of this, we intend to commission the equipment on December 15, 2022 when we anticipate commencing treatment on our first patient using the Cyberknife,” she added.

Four specialists at KUTRRH know how to work with the Cyberknife radiotherapy machine.

To improve capacity, more specialists will receive training. A team of specialists from the manufacturer, Accuray Inc, will be available for on-site training and operational support.

The machine will help treat complicated and advanced cancer cases.

The technology conducts non-invasive treatment of cancerous and non-cancerous tumours.

It uses a robotic arm to deliver highly focused radiation beams to destroy tumours in the body.

The machine verifies the tumour position and then adjusts the robot to target it precisely.

“Booking for Cyberknife services has already commenced, and we have a list of 34 patients waiting as of today,” said KUTRRH chief executive Ahmed Dagane.

“There have been more enquiries about the service and urgent ones have had to seek the service elsewhere. To address this, we look forward to having a capacity for 20 patients per day.”

Prof Mugenda said insurer NHIF would fully fund the service, which will cost Sh350,000 for the whole procedure.

The Ministry of Health has said several cancer-related deaths in Kenya result from infrastructure and resource limitations.

The machine cost the government Sh675 million to purchase the device. Officials in April allocated Sh300 million for procuring radiotherapy equipment.