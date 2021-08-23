Inland Container Depot
Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Joho firm takes over lucrative Nairobi SGR cargo terminal 

By  Anthony Kitimo

What you need to know:

  • The exclusive deal has raised eyebrows, attracting the attention of investigative agencies.
  • Rival firms have protested the allocation, saying they’ll push for equality in the sector.


A private company linked to the family of Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho is set to finally take over operations of a taxpayers’-funded inland cargo terminal in Nairobi, in a controversial deal that has triggered protests from competing logistics firms.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.