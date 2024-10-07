Jobs agencies CS Alfred Mutua left out in list of shame

Questions have emerged over a list of blacklisted recruitment agencies that Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua gave in Parliament last week as it did not feature rogue agencies facing criminal investigations.

The list Dr Mutua furnished the Senate’s Labour and Social Welfare committee left out agencies that are being probed by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) following complaints that they had defrauded thousands of job seekers.

The CS had appeared before the committee to give a progress report on actions taken by his ministry following rising complaints, particularly allegations of fraud, against First Choice Recruitment and Consultancy Agency Limited.

Senators opened an investigation against First Choice after some residents of Uasin Gishu and neighbouring counties complained they had lost over Sh1 billion in payments to the firm for non-existent overseas jobs.

Dr Mutua submitted names of 25 recruitment agencies that have been deregistered or denied registration by industry regulator National Employment Authority (NEA) over fraud claims.

He listed Gulfway Recruitment Company, Royal Capital Placement, Geoverah Agency, Geoverah Africa Safaris, First Choice Recruitment and Consultancy Agency, Daawo Holdings, Makungu International and Talent Gateway Limited.

Others are Jakarta Ventures, Skills Dove, Gifted Minds Tours Travel, Tangofox, Alemtyaz Travel Agent, Rhodevo International, Flexturch Recruitment, Omran Aly Agencies, Alsari International, Leisamis Recruiters, Skyward Global Dimensions, Manpower, Man & Swa Recruitment Palace, Kalezon, Abamwe Investments and Mastermind Ventures.

However, the list did not feature Vintmark Travel Agency, whose license NEA announced it had revoked after a damning report published by the Nation last month.

Also missing from the list were WorthStart Africa, WorthStart Travel Agency and WorthStart Barista Technical Institute that are owned by city pastor James Wanjohi and are accused of defrauding job seekers over Sh600 million in fake overseas jobs mostly in Canada and United Kingdom.

The DCI has completed investigations against Mr Wanjohi and forwarded the file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) with a recommendation to prosecute.

“We have forwarded the files and justified why he should be held accountable,” Mr Njeru Nthigah, the Nairobi Regional Criminal Investigations Officer, told Nation.

The DCI has also asked the DPP to prosecute the directors of Amble Beginning Consult—previously known as Frac and Calp—a firm that is accused of pocketing Sh800 million from job seekers for non-existent jobs.

Amble Beginning Consult and Frac and Calp are owned by Alphonce Kioko Kivundi, Nancy Gathoni Muriuki, Auki and Sheiya Kavaya.

DPP Renson Ingonga had told the Nation two months ago that his office had already received the police findings on Amble Beginning Consult, WorthStart Africa and WorthStart Travel Agency and was reviewing the files.

But the companies were missing from Dr Mutua’s list despite the DCI placing a no-fly order with Immigration against the officials of the firms.

Vintmark Travel Agency was recently exposed by the Nation after numerous complaints were lodged with the DCI against the firm. Victims reported they had lost Sh720 million on the promise of overseas jobs, according to police. NEA later issued a public statement indicating that the license of Vintmark Travel Agency had been revoked.

A spot check by the Nation on Monday found that Vintmark was operational. The firm had, however, deactivated its Instagram page and changed its Tiktok account to private setting after public backlash.

According to records held by the Registrar of Companies, Vintmark is owned by Ceaser Wagicheru Kingori (1,666 ordinary shares) Catherine Wairimu Mugo and Caroline Wanja Muriithi with 1,668 and 1,666 shares, respectively.