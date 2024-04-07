State blacklists over 500 recruitment agencies

More than 500 private recruitment agencies involved in dubious dealings have been blacklisted as State moves to streamline the process to protect Kenyans eyeing opportunities in foreign countries.

Labour and Skills Development Principal Secretary Shadrack Mwadime said that state has de-listed more than 500 firms from 1000 to 500 to protect the youth seeking opportunities abroad.

“The objective of Kenya Kwanza administration is that Kenyans access opportunities in a structured and organized manner. I know there have been complaints over time concerning on fake jobs or human smuggling and we have done rigorous vetting and we have now reduced the number of these agencies to 500 so that they are aboard in their dealings,” said the official, during a tour in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County to appraise county commissioner and other government employees on the legal status of the recruitment agencies.

He disclosed that the government have formed a multi-agency team to vet agencies to facilitate eased movement for those want to travel abroad for work or studies.

“This vetting committee ensures that recruitment is above aboard. We have team from the ministry of labour and from security agencies to do through vetting of these agencies are genuine or not,” said PS Mwadime.

He added; “Those who wish to access jobs can access through the National Employment Authority portal and private allowed to do business are listed in black ink while those in red, Kenyans should avoid as much as possible so that they not hoodwinked.”

In the recent past, several youths have become victims of some unscrupulous agencies that promise to facilitate their travels only to fail to honour the promise.

The PS said that government intends to increase the number of youths seeking jobs in foreign countries to double remittances to the country and address unemployment.

“We have over 1 million youth every year and our economy is able to absorb 200,000. We also have those who are enterprising and are supported through seed capital and majority find themselves in jobless,” said The PS.

Last year, he said, a total of 4 billion dollars (Sh663 billion) was remitted to the country by Kenyans in Diaspora even as the State eyes more billions to the economy.

He said that the country was seeking to increase the remittances to Sh1 trillion annually, noting that diaspora remittances have surpassed traditional cash crops such as coffee and tea or tourism.

“We are encouraging that our youth to tap on this opportunity. We cannot keep our youth indefinitely for unforeseen opportunities,” explained the official.

Mr Mwadime posited that the clearance of the youth to travel to developed countries will help to acquire knowledge and skills on technology which can be replicated in the country.

He further noted that they established a one stop shop at the ministry headquarters that bring together officers from the immigration, public health, diaspora affairs department and Directorate of Criminal Investigations to fast-track the foreign travels of the Kenyans.