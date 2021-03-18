NLC official was ‘raped, strangled with bare hands to death’

Jennifer Wambua

NLC Deputy Communications Director Jennifer Wambua whose body was found dumped in Ngong Forest on March 13, 2021. A post-mortem has revealed that she was strangled using bare hands.

Photo credit: File | Pool
By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

Former National Lands Commission’s top official, Jennifer Wambua, was raped and strangled with bare hands to death, a post-mortem has revealed.

