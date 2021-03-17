Magistrate says murder of key witness Jennifer Wambua shocking

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi

Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi who on March 17, 2021 expressed his grief following the murder of Ms Jennifer Itumbi Wambua,  a key State witness in a Sh122.3 million theft case.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi has expressed his grief following the murder of a key State witness who was scheduled to be cross examined in a Sh122.3 million theft case against a former Principal Secretary, Lugari MP Ayub Savula, his two wives and 27 others.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South Africa launches coronavirus vaccine campaign

  2. WHO experts say use of AstraZeneca jab should continue

  3. PRIME Inquest into Mathare shooting fails to uncover killer police

  4. Murder of Jennifer Wambua shocks court

  5. Covid vaccine: No serious side effects reported in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.