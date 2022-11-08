Japhet Koome: This is how I will end corruption in police service

The Inspector-General of Police nominee Japhet Koome has promised to fight and end the ugly culture of corruption in the service.

Koome admitted in front of the National Assembly Joint Security Committee for vetting the corruption was denting the police image.

Mr Koome admitted that bribery was rampant on roads, something he promised to deal with if approved.

“I will not sit here to attempt to defend what is happening on our roads,” Mr Koome said.

He added that under his command, he will introduce a reward scheme for members of the public who report cases of police officers receiving bribes.

“I intend to engage service commanders to have a reward mechanism to reward members of the public, any member of the public who captures with evidence an officer receiving a bribe,” Mr Koome said.

“The other strategy anchored in law is that any barrier along the road must be entered in the registry.”

According to him, 98 percent of the National Police Service are professional and patriotic.

“I will change the 2 percent. I've just come from Saudia Arabia and every country wanted to know how our police officers handled the Dusit terrorist attack because it was done very professionally,” he said.

On illicit brew, Koome said that youths must stop liking alcohol, they are drinking too much.

“We must deal with this crisis or else we are going to lose a generation. I will go to the office of the CEO of NACADA and discuss this problem.”

On ‘wash wash’ the nominee described it as a business that is very unfortunate and that it was embarrassing to see educated people falling for this trap.

“When giving evidence to the court, people look at you questioning whether it happened. People need to learn to live within their means, they have no option,” he said.

The nominee also said all officers will wear name tags alongside their identification numbers if he is cleared to head the service.

Speaking when he appeared before the National Assembly Joint Security Committee for vetting, Mr Koome said that this would be one way to ensure discipline and accountability in the service.

“I expect all police officers to walk around with their name tags. They should be able to be identified by the public,” he said.

At the same time, the IG nominee placed his net worth at Sh89.9 million adding that his wealth was distributed in several assets including vehicles, plots of land and Sacco shares.

“I have an account with KCB where my account goes to. Then with police Sacco; I have a capital share of 57,000. I have vehicles. I have two tractors. I have some land in my rural village about 37 acres. I have two plots within the local shopping centre. I have a plot in Nairobi where I live,” he added.

Mr Koome, who has served in the National Police Service for 31 years having joined as a constable, revealed that his loans total Sh1.1 million.

He was appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Affairs and the Senate Standing Committee on National Security, Defence, and Foreign Relations.

He told the joint committee co-chaired by Narok West MP Gabriel Togoyo and Baringo Senator William Cheptumo that his anticipated income emanates from dairy and crop farming.

“Out of farming produce, I generate Sh9 million annually,” Mr Koome stated.

The IG nominee said his appointment as IG inspires thousands of police officers who join the service as constables saying he was an example of how one can rise through the ranks to become IG.

“Fellow officers are excited about this nomination because one of their own who joined as a constable is now being vetted as Inspector General,” Koome said.

“A Constable in Marsabit now has hopes of becoming an Inspector General.”

Until his nomination as IG to replace Hilary Mutyambai, Mr Koome served as the commandant of the National Police Service College, Kiganjo.

If approved, he will take over the office from acting IG Noor Gabow who is serving in an acting capacity.

Article 245(2) (a) of the Constitution provides that the Inspector-General is appointed by the President with the approval of Parliament.

The name is then forwarded to Parliament for vetting for appointment.

Section 12 (2) and (7) of the National Police Service Act states that the President shall, within 14 days after a vacancy occurs in the office of the Inspector-General, nominate a person for appointment as inspector-general and submit the name of the nominee to Parliament.