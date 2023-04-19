Jane Marriott exits as UK names new High Commissioner to Kenya

The UK government has announced the exit of Jane Marriott as British High Commissioner to Kenya and appointed Neil Wigan to succeed her effective July 2023.

While welcoming the changes, Ms Marriott said that she will miss Kenya after serving here for four years, and hinted at assuming another role in July.

After four amazing years, my time in Kenya is up in June - I will miss Kenya and Kenyans enormously.



Make sure to follow my successor @FCDONeilWigan - look out for more soon on what we achieve together, #tufaulupamoja.



I’ll be popping up in another role in July. https://t.co/ghPDJAVfcd — Jane Marriott (@JaneMarriottUK) April 19, 2023

Before coming to Kenya, she served as Director of International Counter Terrorism and Ambassador to Yemen.

Ms Marriott has been involved in several initiatives in the country since she took over, including fighting FGM and taking part in a programme to mitigate drought in some parts of Kenya.

Coming from Israel

Mr Wigan has been serving as the UK Ambassador in Tel Aviv, Israel, a position that he has been holding since 2019. Before that, he was the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FDO) Director in Africa from 2015 to 2018.

He also served as the Ambassador to Mogadishu from 2013 to 2015.

He said he was happy to be returning to Kenya.