It was a drill, KAA says of plane 'incident' at JKIA

The Kenya Airports Authority has revealed that the "incident involving a plane flying over Nairobi on Wednesday morning" was a fire drill.

"KAA successfully conducted a full scale emergency drill at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to enhance emergency response capabilities and preparedness," the authority said on Twitter.

The authority had earlier said, without revealing the nature of the incident, that rescue operations were underway.

"An aircraft flying over Nairobi experienced an incident at JKIA this morning. Immediate rescue operations are underway, led by our dedicated emergency response teams. We are working closely with the authorities as we prioritise the safety of all involved. Further updates will follow," KAA said.