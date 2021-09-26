It’s now man vs beast as thousands face starvation

Ms Saumu Sodama

Ms Saumu Sodama from Kwale County whose children were killed by hyenas.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

It’s mid-morning at Nkaroni village in Samburu East. Pilinka Lekalau, 42, stares at livestock carcasses strewn all over his small traditional homestead. He is devastated.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.