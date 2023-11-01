It's not over: DPP says investigation into Pastor Ezekiel still on

Barely hours after a Shanzu court freed televangelist Ezekiel Odero, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has said that the case is not over just yet.

The ODPP says a review of inquiry files on the televangelist is ongoing.

In a press statement on Wednesday through its public affairs and communications division, the ODPP said no case against Mr Odero has been terminated as alleged.

“The office shall only make the decision to charge where the evidential and public interest thresholds have been met,” ODPP's statement read in part.

Shanzu Principal Magistrate Joe Omido freed the televangelist after the prosecution said investigations against him were complete and the custodial file could be closed.

"Having considered the record in its entirety I hereby proceed to discharge the respondent (pastor Odero) pursuant to orders of this Court issued on May 2 and 4, the cash bail of Sh1.5 million deposited to be released to the depositor, this file is now closed, “said Mr Omido.

Prosecutor Anthony Musyoka told the court that the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions thought that the file (custodial file) against Mr Odero be closed at the moment as investigations are complete.

“We are in receipt of the police inquiry files. We have noted that the police investigations are complete with their recommendations. In the circumstances, the reasons upon which bond/bail with conditions pending investigations were granted has now been overtaken by events,” part of the letter by the DPP filed in court stated.

Through his lawyers led by Cliff Ombeta and Danstan Omari, Mr Odero had on Monday sought to have the proceedings against him closed as there were no charges against him or any report on the progress.

Initially, through their application in court, detectives had sought to have the preacher detained for 30 days but the court declined and granted them seven days.

After the lapse of the seven days, the court freed Mr Odero on a Sh1.5 million cash bail pending police investigations.

The prosecution had claimed that some people who had died at pastor Odero's church were buried on a piece of land in Shakahola belonging to cult leader Paul Mackenzie.

The court heard that Mr Odero was being investigated for murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalisation crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud money laundering and being an accessory to crimes.

Immediately after being set free by the court, Mr Odero said that he had nothing against the Directorate of Criminal Investigations which was investigating him.

"I ‘am not bitter with anyone, you have known the truth,” said pastor Odero who was accompanied by some members of his church.

Mr Odero's lawyers said their client was not interested in suing anyone for defamation or compensation at the moment.