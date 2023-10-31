Why court has freed Pastor Ezekiel Odero

Kilifi-based televangelist Ezekiel Odero has been freed by a Shanzu court after the prosecution said investigations against him had been completed and the case file could be closed.

Principal Magistrate Joe Omido discharged the preacher from the case, which was instituted by the police through the prosecution in an application to have him detained pending investigations.

"Having considered the record in its entirety I hereby proceed to discharge the respondent (Pastor Odero) pursuant to orders of this Court issued on May 2 and 4…the cash bail of Sh1.5 million deposited to be released to the depositor, this file is now closed,” directed Mr Omido.

Prosecutor Anthony Musyoka told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was of the opinion that the case file against Mr Odero should be closed at this stage as investigations had been completed.

Mr Musyoka further informed the court that recommendations contained in the police files had already been forwarded to the DPP.

“We are in receipt of the police inquiry files; we have noted that the police investigations are complete with their recommendations. In the circumstances, the reasons upon which bond/bail with conditions pending investigations were granted has now been overtaken by events,” part of the letter by the DPP filed in court stated.

Through his lawyers, Cliff Ombeta and Danstan Omari, Mr Odero had on Monday applied for the case against him to be discontinued on the grounds that there were no charges against him and no progress report.

Granted them seven days

Initially, the detectives had applied to the court to remand the preacher for 30 days, but the court refused and granted them seven days.

At the end of the seven days, the court released Mr Odero on a cash bail of Sh1.5 million pending police investigations.

The prosecution had alleged that some people who died at Pastor Odero's church were buried on a piece of land in Shakahola owned by suspected cult leader Paul Mackenzie.

The court heard that Mr Odero was being investigated for murder, aiding and abetting suicide, kidnapping, radicalisation, crimes against humanity, cruelty to children, fraud, money laundering and being an accessory to crime.

Immediately after being released by the court, Mr Odero said he had nothing against the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, which was investigating him.

"I am not bitter with anyone, you have known the truth,” said Pastor Odero who was accompanied by some of his church members.

Mr Odero's lawyers said their client was not interested in suing anyone for defamation or damages.